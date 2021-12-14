Freida Pinto calls her postpartum journey ‘most intense’ after welcoming son

Indian actress Freida Pinto recently opened up about her postpartum journey since welcoming her first child, baby boy Rumi-Ray with husband Cory Tran.

The Slumdog Millionaire star shared a lengthy post on her Instagram on Monday and detailed various stages of postpartum. She admitted that it has been “one of the most intense and wild rides” she has ever experienced.

"It felt like the months being pregnant and even childbirth were little appetizers to this grand main course. Preparation was so key to this life altering phase of mothering and I feel so proud, relieved and blessed to have walked into it with knowledge, research and support," she says, going on to share her thoughts on "what does it really mean to be postpartum 'prepared,' " wrote 37-year-old Pinto.





The actress, who has worked in several American and British films, then listed a few side effects. “It certainly doesn’t mean you won’t feel sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless at times,” she named or “that you will never doubt your milk supply or for some, be worried about being judged for choosing the formula route.

She continued, “The preparedness is more so to know how best to tackle all of this and to not feel abandoned by a health care system that focuses so much on your pregnancy and birth and somehow disappears when you are most vulnerable and in the most challenging phase of your life. To know that every mama will have a different journey but everyone of us will have some hill to climb. And that most importantly it REALLY DOES GET BETTER and we learn so much about ourselves and gosh we can truly acknowledge and celebrate the goddesses that we are!”

Pinto concluded her post by making it her “mission” for more “acceptance, self love and growth” to be brought to the postpartum period.