Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs play at ex Ankita Lokhande’s wedding

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Videos of guests, including Lokhande and her in-laws, dancing to Rajputs songs are doing rounds on social media
Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with beau Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on Tuesday which was preceded by several pre-wedding festivities including a sangeet the night before on Monday.

Several videos from the sangeet have been doing the rounds on social media, however, some have particularly caught fans’ attention, reported The Hindustan Times. 


These include videos in which guests, including Lokhande and her in-laws, are seen dancing to songs from films of her ex-flame, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In one video, Lokhande’s mother and sister-in-law are seen shaking a leg to the song Shubhaarambh from Rajput’s 2013 film Kai Po Che.


In yet another video from their engagement event, Lokhande and Jain were seen exchanging rings as the title track from Rajput's film Raabta played in the background.


Lokhande and Rajput, who starred in the hit TV drama Pavitra Rishta, dated for about six years before going their separate ways in 2016. Rajput passed away in 2020 from apparent suicide. 

