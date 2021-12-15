Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’

Johar issued the clarification after his group of friends, including Kareena Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar slammed reports of his house being a hotspot for COVID after a bunch of his friends tested positive earlier. He also clarified that he had tested negative.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil maker took to his Instagram stories to issue a lengthy statement after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan tested positive for the virus after attending a small gathering at his house.

“My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative,” Johar first explained.

He then went on to add, “To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid.”

“All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts,” he concluded.