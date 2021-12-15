 
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that Matrix director Lana Wachowski herself reached out to offer her a role in the franchise. 

Appearing on a recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Chopra opened up about getting cast in the role of Sati in the upcoming film alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Chopra recalled being in India for a shoot when she got a call from her agent telling her that Wachowski was interested in meeting her in San Francisco.

"I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot. It's just such a privilege and an honour,” she said. 

Chopra also recounted how she was 16 when the first film was released to massive acclaim in 1999, and said that the Matrix trilogy ‘changed cinema’.

“I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality.” 

