Thursday Dec 16 2021
Katrina Kaif receives Rs 3 crore Range Rover from Salman Khan as wedding present: Report

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is collecting wedding presents from her fellow celebrities and friends with whopping price tags.

The actor, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week, has reportedly received a Rs 3 crore Range Rover from ex boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand has gifted the star a Rs 2.7 crore diamond necklace, as per Bollywood Life.

Katrina's Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs while new neighbours Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent Rs 6.4 lakhs for bling diamond earrings.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple was joined by only close friends and family for the festivities.

