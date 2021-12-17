Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has finally decided to speak out regarding the earlier comments he made against Jennifer Garner.

The actor got candid about it all in his most recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! which was released this Wednesday.

While he admits his interview was "really cool, like long-form, in-depth," he was not anticipating the backlash.

According to the DailyMail, "We talked a lot about my family, you know, alcoholism, struggling with real things, how you have to be accountable and loving, how I work with my ex-wife, how I'm so proud of the way we work together for our kids, the best that we can for them.”

“I thought, 'Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.' Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?"

During the course of his interview, Affleck also noted that he has no intention of letting people think he spoke poorly about their mother.

"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

But the viral aspect of the interview still "made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Before concluding he also went on to admit, "That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe.”