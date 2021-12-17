 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck shares clarification over comments against Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has finally decided to speak out regarding the earlier comments he made against Jennifer Garner.

The actor got candid about it all in his most recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! which was released this Wednesday.

While he admits his interview was "really cool, like long-form, in-depth," he was not anticipating the backlash.

According to the DailyMail, "We talked a lot about my family, you know, alcoholism, struggling with real things, how you have to be accountable and loving, how I work with my ex-wife, how I'm so proud of the way we work together for our kids, the best that we can for them.”

“I thought, 'Wow, I should do more honest, exploratory, self-evaluating things.' Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?"

During the course of his interview, Affleck also noted that he has no intention of letting people think he spoke poorly about their mother.

"I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

But the viral aspect of the interview still "made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy."

Before concluding he also went on to admit, "That's not true. I don't believe that. It's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix
Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition

Prince George fears missing out his favourite Boxing Day Hunt tradition
Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden

Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her
Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’

Tori Spelling recalls reality TV stint: ‘I can finally be authentic’
Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian
Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider

Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider
Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash

Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash
'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover

'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son

Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son
Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'

Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Latest

view all