Friday Dec 17 2021
Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian is dishing her favourite Saturday Night Live star in between her laid back romance with Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder stopped by SNL on Thursday where she joined host Bari Weiss' podcast. Speaking with Kardashian, Bari could not help but ask the big, juicy question about her bias amongst SNL stars.

"What a setup. What a setup, Bari," Kardashian jokingly told the host after a soft chuckle. "You know who it is." Kim hinted her answer at beau Pete Davidson.

While Kardashian and Pete's romance is fairly new, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has been "flying back and forth" from New York to Los Angeles to see Kardashian. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source said at the time.

