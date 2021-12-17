Sara Ali Khan says she fell in love with her character in ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan, who is garnering much attention for her upcoming film Atrangi Re, recently opened up on her experience of playing the character of ‘Rinku’.

During her conversation with News18, the Coolie No. 1 actor said, “Through the process of making this film, I fell in love with Rinku.”

“I stopped judging her and I fully started to understand her. It was halfway through our schedule where Aanand ji (film’s director) told me ‘You have now become Rinku.

"Now even if you don’t perform well but you will not do wrong because you have understood Rinku’,” she shared.

The much-anticipated film also stars Dhanush as a lead actor and Akshay Kumar in a small role.

While reflecting on working with such experienced actors, Khan said, “I think the one thing that I feel Aanand ji, Dhanush sir and Akshay sir have is that they are very spontaneous people.”

“So, once I understood my character, all I actually had to do was trust Aanand ji and live in that moment. There was no such method,” added the 26-year-old actor.