Friday Dec 17 2021
'The Matrix Resurrections:' Priyanka Chopra drops jaws in green outfit for 'final press day'

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra set Internet on fire with her latest incredible looks from the press tours of her highly-anticipated movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

The diva, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping gorgeous fashion statements, aced the film’s promotion press tour with her stunning style moments.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared pictures of her latest look in a sultry avatar. She donned a gorgeous champagne green outfit. She paired the shimmery top with a floral trendy skirt.


The Desi Girl of Bollywood accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings, metallic-shade pumps, and rings. She completed the look with a messy tied updo and minimal make-up.


The Sky Is Pink starlet also shared more pictures of her showstopper looks on the gram and left her fans stunned. Sharing some snaps in black ensemble, she captioned it, "And that's a wrap! The Matrix movie. Re-Enter the Matrix 12.22.21."

For these unversed, PeeCee will reprise the role of young Sati in the upcoming Matrix franchise movie, alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

