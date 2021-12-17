 
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

According to sources, the newlyweds are planning to push their reception due to rise in COVID-19
Bollywood’s latest IT couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly planning to shift their reception date forward to January to avoid the rising risk of Covid-19.

According to India Today, the newlyweds are torn over deciding a date for their reception event in Mumbai and are contemplating between holding an event in the coming week or pushing it to January.

A source close to the matter revealed, “BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested.”


“Vicky and Katrina’s guest list for the reception is elaborate and it has the names of some VIP dignitaries and guests. They are being very careful with the planning because they don’t want to take any risks,” added the source.

The same insider also revealed that the couple made sure to get tested on their return to Mumbai from their wedding venue in Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish, yet intimate, wedding ceremony last week with a limited number of guests. 

They have reportedly been planning a huge Bollywood bash for their reception. 

