Saturday Dec 18 2021
Kim Kardashian hits back against the cancel culture: ‘I live my life’

Kim Kardashian recently wore her heart on her sleeve and weighed in exactly what she thinks about the cancel culture.

The reality TV star wore her heart on her sleeve during a recent chat with journalist and writer Bari Weiss for her podcast Honestly.

She started off the conversation by reminiscing over the name change of her shapewear brand and admitted, "Even if I know my intentions are good, I never want to take anything lightly."

"In the instance of Kimono and changing that name, it was an innocent name that the team came up with. But when I got a letter from the Japanese officials, I took it extremely seriously."

But Kim never lets anything short of headline-making news effect her and added, "I would never be me. That’s why I think cancel culture is the most ridiculous thing, because I really do believe in rehabilitation and freedom of speech. I’ve never really been into cancel culture."

"I believe that if we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand."

"It depends on the situation. You might not care if it’s absolutely ridiculous. But it’s a fine line. It’s what you were asking in the original question: When do you let something go? And when do you have thick skin and not care what people say about you?"

"The more that I don’t care about fame, the less I care to correct people. I don’t really care what people think about me, but there’s some times where I say, ‘OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this’.”

“I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again. That’s just how I live my life. But I think if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn't right?"

