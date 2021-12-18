Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s marriage ‘showing cracks’: Insider

Sources believe Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s marriage is starting to show signs of cracks.

An insider close to OK! Magazine made this claim and also hinted that the couple’s relationship is only working out due to the massive amounts of sacrifices they end up having to make.

The source was also quoted saying, "Blake and Ryan are generally happy. But it takes a lot of effort and sacrifice to keep their relationship on track.”

The idea of leaving Hollywood for good amid intentions for baby no. 4 have also been putting strains on their relationship for a while now.

“They’ve become very good at faking it and hiding things from the public," the source noted during the course of their chat with the outlet.

“They’re actors, after all, and it helps both of their careers to portray a certain persona. Plus, they believe they should work things out between themselves behind closed doors."