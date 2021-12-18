Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas

 
entertainment
Supermodel Kendall Jenner dropped jaws with her stunning appearance in Beverly Hills the week before Christmas.

Kendall, 26, showcased her fashionista credentials in long black overcoat and khaki slacks as she stepped out in the town this week.

The style queen cut a stylish figure, wrapping herself in a long black overcoat as she strutted her stuff up a tree-lined street.

Kylie Jenner's sister paired a white top with a stylishly flared khaki slacks, warding off the California rays with a pair of sleek shades.

Hailey Bieber's pal Kendall strolled away from her car and let her hair flutter in the breeze in one evocative video that showed her heading toward the camera. She also carried a large shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner rounded off the ensemble with black leather loafers and refreshed herself with a hot beverage.

