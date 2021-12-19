 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after Purity Ring roast
Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast

Sophie Turner is in hot waters with husband Joe Jonas' parents after roasting the brothers over their purity rings.

As per OK! the Game of Thrones star's joke during Jonas Brothers Family Roast "didn't go down well with her in-laws, to put it mildly," says insider.

"Joe thinks Sophie is hilarious and he loves that she's not afraid to make dirty jokes, even at his expense," adds the insider. But his his father, Paul, is a former ordained minister is not amused by Sophie's sense of humour.

The insider adds that Joe is "under a ton of pressure" to get his wife not joke around during family gatherings.

"Joe is stuck in the middle because this is just Sophie being herself. But hings are bound to get awkward around the dinner table," the insider concludes. 

For the unversed, Sophie poked fun at husband Joe over this 'cringe-worthy' purity rings phase.

"Let's talk about the purity rings," she began. "For those of you who don't know purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage, and the Jonas brothers, they had them all of them."

"I think we need to set the record straight here. No, the rings weren't a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example," concluded Sophie.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'

Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'
'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson

'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson
Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian

Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report

Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report
Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report

Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report
Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split
Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert

Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert
Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout

Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout
Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy
Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels

Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels

Latest

view all