Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast

Sophie Turner is in hot waters with husband Joe Jonas' parents after roasting the brothers over their purity rings.

As per OK! the Game of Thrones star's joke during Jonas Brothers Family Roast "didn't go down well with her in-laws, to put it mildly," says insider.



"Joe thinks Sophie is hilarious and he loves that she's not afraid to make dirty jokes, even at his expense," adds the insider. But his his father, Paul, is a former ordained minister is not amused by Sophie's sense of humour.

The insider adds that Joe is "under a ton of pressure" to get his wife not joke around during family gatherings.



"Joe is stuck in the middle because this is just Sophie being herself. But hings are bound to get awkward around the dinner table," the insider concludes.

For the unversed, Sophie poked fun at husband Joe over this 'cringe-worthy' purity rings phase.

"Let's talk about the purity rings," she began. "For those of you who don't know purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage, and the Jonas brothers, they had them all of them."



"I think we need to set the record straight here. No, the rings weren't a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example," concluded Sophie.

