Sunday Dec 19 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's multi-million dollar deal with Spotify in question

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising questions after they signed a multi-million deal with Spotify but failed to give updates on the platform.

The Duke and Duchess, in December 2020, had agreed to produce podcasts for the audio platform through their company Archwell Audio.

They had since come out with a 34-minute long “holiday special” podcast which featured a celebrity lineup like Elton John, Naomi Osaka, and James Corden.

However, the couple has since then remained quiet on the platform as it was speculated that they may create their own podcast.

Royal commentator Neil Sean spoke about the couple's absence on the platform. 

According to Sean, “nobody really knows what Harry and Meghan plan to do via Spotify, seemingly including Spotify themselves.”

The commentator added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could move to BBC Sounds in a "clever maneuver" as the broadcasting company currently has a troubling relationship with the royal family. 

