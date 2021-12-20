‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Priyanka Chopra parties with friends and fam!

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her career’s winning streak with her latest Hollywood project, upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections.

The diva, who dropped jaws with her glam fashion statement at the premiere, shared glimpses of some special moments from the grand event held in San Francisco.

PeeCee, who will be seen essaying the role of Sati in the latest instalment of The Matrix franchise, treated fans rare pictures taken before, during and after the premiere.

Taking to her Instagram, the Dil Dhadakne Do star first dropped an exclusive look of her custom-made shimmery gown she wore for the event. The silver strapless bodycon dress was an ode to her character in the upcoming film.





Moving on to her next post, the Quantico actress could be seen posing with her co-stars including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, among others.





“Proud, I can't wait for you all to see The Matrix movie,” she wrote in the caption.

Celebrating her huge achievement at the premiere, the White Tiger star shared glimpses of partying with family and friends. A picture shared from a private jet, PeeCee is seen all smiles as she poses along with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law Denise Jonas.





Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “Crew. I am so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful,” adding, “Missed you, Nick Jonas.”

Helmed by Lana Wachowski, the Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22.