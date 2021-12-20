 
Monday Dec 20 2021
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ gets a release date
The title and first look teaser of Indian filmmaker Shakun Batra’s much-awaited film Gehraiyaan has been unveiled today (on Dec. 20).

The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles is all set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

On Monday, the makers and cast actors revealed the first look teaser of the upcoming film on their social media accounts.


Sharing the clip, the Padmaavat actress wrote in the caption, "A piece of my heart." Producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25."

Karan Johar, who co-produces the film, and Ananya also shared similar sentiments while sharing the first look of the film. The teaser gives glimpse into an emotional rollercoaster and a complex urban love story

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here."

Apart from the leading trio, Gehraiyaan also stars new face Dhairya Karwa in a pivotal role. 

