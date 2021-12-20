 
Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned

Pakistan’s music sensation Meesha Shafi never fails to impress fans with her bold fashion statements. Recently, the singer has left netizens stunned as she shared a viral picture of the late politician Benazir Bhutto from her wedding and pointed out the uncanny resemblance with herself.

The Boom Boom crooner posted a picture of herself as well from her big day and compared the two as brides. Not just the two are coincidentally wearing the same colour on their big day, but also remarking major similarities in their looks.

The late politician’s wedding pictures were shared by her daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who recently posted a throwback picture of her own wedding invite on the gram.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Aya Lariye singer shared the picture and captioned it as, “I kid you not. I saw this picture on my feed and did a double-take thinking it’s me!” and added a bunch of shocked emoticons.

In another story, she posted a cropped out Benazir from the picture and compared it to her own picture from her wedding day.

Take a look.

Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned


