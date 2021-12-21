 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home : See post

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home: See post
Katrina Kaif heads out to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home: See post

Newlywed Katrina Kaif recently visited Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor was spotted wearing a sweatshirt and traditional choodas(bangles).

On Monday, the New York actor’s pictures were shared by the paparazzi account and have taken the internet by storm.

In the photos, Katrina was clicked sitting in the back seat of her car as she was on the phone. She donned a casual grey sweatshirt with red bangles on her wrists. 

The 39-year-old actor wore a black mask over her face. Her hair was left loose and she wore black shades to compliment her outfit.

Earlier, Katrina and Vicky treated fans with a glimpse of the sea view from their new home's balcony.

More From Showbiz:

Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf

Sheheryar Munawar spills 'filmy' moment when he was floored by Syra Yousuf
Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries

Sanam Saeed teases fans with new photos from Fawad Khan webseries
Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon

Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon
Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur

Covid-ridden Kareena Kapoor reacts to Soha Ali Khan’s birthday post for Taimur
Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned

Meesha Shafi’s uncanny resemblance with late Benazir Bhutto leaves fans stunned
Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa

Farhan Akhtar puts on an energetic live concert for fans in Goa
Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’
Aishwarya Rai appears before authorities for probe in Panama Papers case

Aishwarya Rai appears before authorities for probe in Panama Papers case
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ gets a release date

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ gets a release date
Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post

Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post
Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case
Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at co-star Kriti Sanon in new post

Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at co-star Kriti Sanon in new post

Latest

view all