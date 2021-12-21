 
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Mahira Khan talks about 'sweeping floors, cleaning toilets' before making movie star

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Mahira Khan is discussing the bitter memories from her life before making it big in Pakistani film industry.

Speaking to Fuschia Magazine in a recent interview, Mahira touched upon the tough time in her life.

"You do fall ya. Sometimes it's an apparent fall, in front of public. The world was waiting for Mahira Khan in Shoaib Mansoor's Verna, but it all went bomb... and then there are very personal falls, that ones you cannot talk about," began the Ek Hai Nigaar star. 

"Even if I want to share, I think to myself what good would it be if I talk about very serious, personal issues that I've gone through. Maybe one day in a book I can write it. But right now, I'm not so brave," confessed Mahira.

The actor went on to add that she does share some instants from her life to tell her fans that she has had her own share of ups and downs. 

"I shared the things where I want people to know that I've also seen tougher times in life. I've also sweeped floors, cleaned toilets during my time in LA. This is a journey that has not been easy but it's a great thing that has happened," added Mahira.

She continued, "You guys keep calling me humble, but how can I not be when I've experienced this time where we used to go to restaurants and share a $1 meal between me and my brother."

