Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Leonardo DiCaprio risks his health to save his dogs from drowning

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is recalling the moment when he was willing to risk his health to save his huskies from drowning in a frozen lake.

Speaking during a segment of Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table for his new film Don't Look Up, the 47-year-old actor touched upon the incident of jumping into frigid water to rescue his dogs- Jack and Jill.

He detailed the pet rescue when the Titanic star was encouraged by his castmates to recount the story. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, and the film's director Adam McKay were also present during the discussion.

"Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake," DiCaprio said during the segment. "I didn't understand what you do in a frozen lake."

The co-star Lawrence, 31, jumped into the conversation and shared her version of the rescue story.



"One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog," she shared.

DiCaprio went on to say that he and his two canines found themselves in the chilly lake water, with his dogs liking each other.

Lawrence then spilled that the Revenant star got naked in the car to warm up his body.

Earlier DiCaprio saved a man who fell off a yacht in St. Barts in 2019, according to the news outlet.