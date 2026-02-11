Demi Lovato delivers sad news to fans ahead of tour

Demi Lovato has addressed her dedicated fanbase to announce the abrupt cancellation of her previously scheduled tour.

The former Disney star’s It’s Not That Deep Tour was set to commence from April 8, however, it currently stands to be postponed.

Citing health concerns, Demi took to her Instagram stories and shared that she will require more time to rebuild her strength before she can take to the stage.

“My Lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible,” her statement began.

“To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour,” she continued.

Delaying the tour to April 13, the Heart Attack singer announced that the previously announced dates in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver will be abandoned. While the tour will kick off from Orlando this time around.

The songstress further mentioned that fans will be able to have their tickets refunded if they were purchased through Ticketmaster or AXS.

Though customers of “a third-party reseller” will need to “reach out to your point of purchase.”

“I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me!” the 33-year-old pop star noted in her concluding remarks. “Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon.”

Demi Lovato had initially announced her tour back in October 2025, with Slovak performer ADÉLA confirmed as the guest act.

The tour will follow her ninth studio album, It’s Not That Deep, released on October 24.