Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson

Reports claim that the Kardashian momager is totally taken by Davidson's charm

Kris Jenner seems to be a fan of her daughter Kim Kardashian’s latest beau Pete Davidson, as reports claim that the momager is totally taken by his charm.

According to a source close to the family, the Kardashian matriarch is “already obsessed” with Davidson, reported E! News.

“The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him,” the insider told the outlet.

This comes after it was reported that Jenner was not particularly fond of her daughter’s romance with the Saturday Night Live star.

However, she first thwarted those reports in November when she threw a birthday party for Davidson, 28, at her Palms Springs mansion.

Davidson first sparked romance rumours with Kardashian, 41, in October after the two were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm ahead of Halloween.