 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian sent pulses racing as she shared her sizzling throwback snaps ahead of Christmas. 

The 42-year-old reality star took to social media on Monday to show off  her enviable physique in two sizzling bikini throwbacks.

Travis Barker's ladylove put her toned frame in a shimmering gold two-piece. In one of her pictures, The raven-haired beauty is seen seating poolside wearing a sparkling gold sequin triangle bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kim Kardashian's sister looked amazing as she gazed at the camera, with her wet hair extensions draped down her side.

The Scott Disick's ex, in second pic, can be seen lounging on an outdoor sofa while soaking up some rays.

Kourtney Kardashian's throwback snaps come after her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, lit up the internet with a kinky snap of him with the American beauty, captioning it:  'All I want for Christmas.'

More From Entertainment:

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously
Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?
Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd

Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd
Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35
Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner is 'obsessed' with Pete Davidson
Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report

Christmas rule that Princess Diana broke, but Meghan Markle didn't: Report
Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

Kendall Jenner’s latest post highlights mental health and wellbeing

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion

China’s ‘livestreaming queen’ Viya fined over $200m for tax evasion
Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Leonardo DiCaprio risked his health to save his dogs from drowning

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Latest

view all