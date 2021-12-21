 
Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan
Renowned interior designer Gauri Khan took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture her early Christmas gift that she received from filmmaker Farah Khan.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gauri, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of a handwritten note from the Main Hoon Na director, who, apparently sent her a box of Cherries for Christmas.

The note reads, "Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favourite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our secret Santa. Let's celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva."

Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder are Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's kids. Reacting to the note, Gauri, 51, tagged Farah and also added a hashtag, ‘cherries from Chile’.

Last week, Gauri, who had been away from social media for quite a time, had shared a work-related video, her first since son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October.

She gave a peek of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. 

