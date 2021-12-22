 
Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he sustained an eye injury during the shoot of his much-anticipated film Ganapath: Part 1.

The Student of the Year 2 actor is currently busy in shooting of the movie, also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, in the UK.

The Baaghi actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, is leaving to stone unturned in making his action thriller a super-hit release and while doing so the star got injured.

Taking to Instagram, Shroff uploaded a picture of himself on his Story. The photo revealed actor’s one eye badly swollen with a blue and black mark around it.

He wrote along the photograph, “(expletive) happens.. #Ganapath final countdownnn.”

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

The upcoming film also features Elli Avram and Amitabh Bachchan, reported Pinkvilla.

“Tiger’s father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities,” the outlet quoted its source. 

