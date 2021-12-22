Chris Noth’s wife puts off her wedding ring after sexual assault claims on the actor

 
Chris Noth’s wife Tara Wilson was spotted for the first time after an explosive report against her husband and she was seen without her wedding ring. 

As reported by Daily Mail, “Wilson didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring” when she was captured hoping into her car.

On December 16, two women told The Hollywood Reporter that the And Just Like That... actor sexually abused them in past.

The outlet reported that one of the accusers, Zoe was 22-year-old when Noth ‘raped her’ in 2004.

The second woman, Lily, also shared the similar details of the assault. She claimed meeting the actor in 215 when she worked in a club of New York City. She said that she was 25-year-old when Noth assaulted her.

In the wake of accusations, the 67-year-old actor’s co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis also opened up.

The joint statement read, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

