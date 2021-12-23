 
'Romantic' Prince Philip's unearthed letters for Queen unearthed: report

Prince Philip’s unearthed romantic letters for Queen Elizabeth take royal fans and experts by surprise.

This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Penny Junor. All while reading a pile of unearthed letters that were handwritten by the closeted romantic Prince Philip for his wife.

While reading one of them Ms Junor claimed, "After Philip married Princess Elizabeth, he wrote to her mother, then the Queen: 'Lilibet is the only thing in the world which is absolutely real to me.

"'And my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence, that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will also have a positive existence for the good.'

She also admitted, "It shows a much softer side of Philip. This is the man who never revealed his emotions."

There are also other letters of correspondence that have been leaked into the public space over the years, one of which was highlighted by MR Brandreth who revelaed, "Sometimes we get access to letters between him and the Queen when they were young. You see that he was romantic in that sense. It was a love match no doubt at all."

