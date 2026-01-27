Ariana Grande talks about taking break: ‘Balance is the goal’

Ariana Grande is spilling the beans on the possibility of pressing pause on her career after more than a decade in the spotlight.

After releasing seven studio albums, six of them chart-topping, and fully immersing herself in the Wicked film series as Galinda (Glinda), the 32-year-old former Nickelodeon star turned pop sensation says she’s looking for more balance in her life.

"I think it would probably be healthy to [take a break]," she said when asked whether she plans to step away from singing and acting anytime soon.

While the Bang Bang singer admitted she’s not used to slowing down, she acknowledged just how relentless the past several years have been.

"These past few years have been pretty non stop," she told Vogue Japan. "And by few i mean 15."

"Balance is the goal for the next 15 years," the two-time Grammy Award winner emphasised after spending the past decade and a half consistently delivering new work for her fans.

Looking ahead, she shared her hopes for a different pace, saying, "I don’t think they will look like the previous 15 years. I think there will be more balance.”

For the unversed, Grande has been working in the entertainment industry since 2008, starting with her role in the Broadway musical 13 at age 15.

Brief timeline of Ariana Grande's career

2008–2010 (Musical Theatre & Early TV)

2010–2014 (Nickelodeon Era): Rose to fame as Cat Valentine on Victorious (2010–2013) and Sam & Cat (2013–2014).

2013–Present (Music Career): Released her debut album, Yours Truly, in 2013. She has consistently released chart-topping music for over a decade, including My Everything (2014), Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018), thank u, next (2019), Positions (2020), and Eternal Sunshine (2024).

2021–Present: She joined The Voice as a coach (2021), launched her makeup brand (2021), starred in Don't Look Up (2021), and played Glinda in the Wicked film adaptations (2024–2025).

Notably, before going on a potential break Grande will be delighting her fans with a tour for her Eternal Sunshine album.

She is set to embark on the Eternal Sunshine Tour in 2026, marking her first headlining run since 2019, with 41 dates across North America and London from June 6 to September 1.