North West introduces ‘GOAT’ Kim Kardashian in amusing interaction: Watch

Kim Kardashian joined North West’s latest live stream — but kept herself out of the camera’s reach.

The famous mother-and-daughter duo were caught in their element as the eldest Kardashian-West offspring recently went live on Instagram.

Whether keeping an eye on her minor daughter or keeping the family brand alive, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star crashed her daughter’s stream, while being introduced by her daughter as the “GOAT”.

“Guys, I think my mom’s coming,” the 12-year-old influencer announced, while looking around in anticipation.

Soon after, she was seen addressing her mother, as she asked, “Why are you watching my Live?”

“Guys, the GOAT is here,” North followed up, in response to which her reality star mother could be heard saying, “I hope someone recorded that.”

“She called me the GOAT. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again,” she added.

Declining her daughter’s offer to step in front of the camera, Kim said, “I’ll just pop in once in a while.”

She continued waving her hands around where they could be seen, but remained offscreen for the entire conversation.

“I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” the Skims founder said, while further encouraging her daughter to “go to bed” as well.

Kim Kardashian recently acknowledged the backlash against her parenting style in relation to North West during the January 21 episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land.

“The one misconception that people might have is like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot,’” she said. “No, Northy actually has a lot of rules.”