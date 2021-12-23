 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Devin Ratray, who portrayed Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 90s hit Home Alone, was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of strangling his girlfriend earlier this month.

As per People, an arrest warrant was issued for Ratray in Oklahoma City on Tuesday with his bond set at $25,000.

Online court records show that the 44-year-old was charged with one count of battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery.

Ratray reportedly turned himself in and was bonded out on Wednesday, said authorities.

However, The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office refusing to provide more information.

