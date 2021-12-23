Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch

File Footage

Mariam Ansari walked down the aisle with husband Owais Khan on Wednesday, months after tying the knot earlier this year, in an unconventional wedding event.

Mariam, who signed her nikkah with Moin Khan’s son Owais in February 2021, went the unusual route and combined her mehndi and shaadi events for a shendi.

Staying true to the mehndi part of the function, the bride danced the night away with her groom and close friends.

Mariam opted for a traditional red Zuria Dor outfit for her big day, while the groom wore a black outfit with a blingy jacket and a traditional red kulla.

In attendance were Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé Saboor Aly, as well as actors Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Kinza Hashmi and viral Instagram star Dananeer Mobeen.



