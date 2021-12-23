 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

File Footage

Mariam Ansari walked down the aisle with husband Owais Khan on Wednesday, months after tying the knot earlier this year, in an unconventional wedding event.

Mariam, who signed her nikkah with Moin Khan’s son Owais in February 2021, went the unusual route and combined her mehndi and shaadi events for a shendi.

Staying true to the mehndi part of the function, the bride danced the night away with her groom and close friends.

Mariam opted for a traditional red Zuria Dor outfit for her big day, while the groom wore a black outfit with a blingy jacket and a traditional red kulla.

In attendance were Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari and his fiancé Saboor Aly, as well as actors Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Kinza Hashmi and viral Instagram star Dananeer Mobeen. 


More From Showbiz:

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch
Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’
Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'
Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt

Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai
‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom
‘83’: Kabir Khan says Deepika Padukone was always his preference to play Romi

‘83’: Kabir Khan says Deepika Padukone was always his preference to play Romi

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe
Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation

Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation
Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’
Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday

Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday
Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’

Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’

Latest

view all