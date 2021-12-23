 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

“You just wear your bridal dress once but the picture stays with you forever.”— Irfan Ahson

The name Irfan Ahson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of photography. A civil engineer by profession, Ahson’s name has become synonymous with perfection and extravagance when it comes to covering a wedding function.

From the Lahore Fort being his favorite photography venue to his favourite couple Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, Irfan Ahson gives us a glimpse into his world and his top picks.

Check out his complete interview in the first of The Talk’s new series 3 Minutes With The Talk.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes
Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend
Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute

Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute
Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture
James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'

James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'
Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star Sally Ann Howes passes away at 91

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star Sally Ann Howes passes away at 91
Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt

Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt
Kate Middleton turns a Christmas helper for Westminster Abbey carol service: Photos

Kate Middleton turns a Christmas helper for Westminster Abbey carol service: Photos
Jennifer Lopez welcomes winter with new jacket & ‘B’ mug for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez welcomes winter with new jacket & ‘B’ mug for Ben Affleck
Johnny Depp driven to alcohol, drugs by Amber Heard: 'She ruined his life'

Johnny Depp driven to alcohol, drugs by Amber Heard: 'She ruined his life'

Latest

view all