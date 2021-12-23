Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

“You just wear your bridal dress once but the picture stays with you forever.”— Irfan Ahson

The name Irfan Ahson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of photography. A civil engineer by profession, Ahson’s name has become synonymous with perfection and extravagance when it comes to covering a wedding function.



From the Lahore Fort being his favorite photography venue to his favourite couple Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana, Irfan Ahson gives us a glimpse into his world and his top picks.

Check out his complete interview in the first of The Talk’s new series 3 Minutes With The Talk.



