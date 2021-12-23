 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Sushmita Sen has called it quits with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The couple, that that constantly been making rounds over the internet over their alleged separation, has now confirmed the buzz in a graceful Instagram post.

On Thursday, Sushmita, 44, talked about friendship and love in a tear-jerking post for her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend, as she maintained that their love remains strong.

"We began as friends, we remain friends!!  The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" captioned the star alongside her post.

Responding to estranged lover's post, Rohman commented “Always" while adding a heart emoticon.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened.

