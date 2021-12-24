Rupert Grint feels ‘quite protective’ of his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint recently wore his heart on his sleeve and admitted he feels just a ‘tad bit protective’ of his character from Harry Potter since “there’s a lot of me in there.”

He made the admission while interviewing with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the HBO Max Harry Potter special release.

During the course of his interview with the outlet, the 33-year-old admitted he feels like he’s bonded with his Harry Potter character.

He was even quoted saying, "There's been a lot talk of [playing Ron again] with everything going on and I feel like I am that character.”

“I think I had a very strange relationship with him at first but I feel like there's a lot of me in there so I'm quite protective of him."



In regards to the possibility of reprising his role for a future adaptation the actor admitted, "I don't really have a good reason to say no. I'm very proud to be a part of it."



Before concluding Grint also gushed over his experience filming the series and admitted, “Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us.”

“It's been 10 years since we wrapped the last movie and we've seen each other quite a bit in between that but not a great deal, so it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don't really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember."

The reunion special is slated for a release in celebration of the series’ 20th anniversary and will be available for streaming from January 1st 2022.