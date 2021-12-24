Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Actor Iqra Aziz has created her son Kabir's Instagram account with a debut photo.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star's 5-months-old munchkin now has his own social media handle so fans can see all of his future photos on the platform.

Soon after dropping the tot's first photo on her photo-sharing app , Iqra turned to her Instagram Stories to share Kabir's profile with fans.

"Official account of Kabir," captioned Iqra on the photo.

Kabir's first photo on his official account features the baby himself wrapped in a green cloth in a cane basket while his account bio goes by "Apne Amma Abba Ka Beta."

Take a look:



