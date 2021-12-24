 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Iqra Aziz launches Kabirs Instagram account, asks fans to follow
Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Actor Iqra Aziz has created her son Kabir's Instagram account with a debut photo.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star's 5-months-old munchkin now has his own social media handle so fans can see all of his future photos on the platform.

Soon after dropping the tot's first photo on her photo-sharing app , Iqra turned to her Instagram Stories to share Kabir's profile with fans.

"Official account of Kabir," captioned Iqra on the photo.

 
Iqra Aziz launches Kabirs Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Kabir's first photo on his official account features the baby himself wrapped in a green cloth in a cane basket while his account bio goes by "Apne Amma Abba Ka Beta."

Take a look:

Iqra Aziz launches Kabirs Instagram account, asks fans to follow


More From Showbiz:

Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari
Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage
Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch

Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'

Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'
Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch

Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch
Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch
Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’
Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'
Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt

Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai
‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

Latest

view all