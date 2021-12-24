Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari

 
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Saboor Aly is responding to her viral video, spreading rumours of a false  heated argument with fiance Ali Ansari.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Saboor revealed what she and Ali were actually talking about while the paparazzi recorded the clip.

"This serious discussion was actually about how me and Ali were uncomfortable of the people recording us without our consent, but we still had a lot of fun! Thanks for all the love and concern!" clapped back Saboor for all  the critics who sparked rumours of a heated argument between the duo.

For the unversed, a local magazine turned to their Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a video of Saboor and Ali engaging in a discussion dubbed 'serious.'

The video footage was taken from Ali Ansari's sister, Mariam Ansari's Shendi.

Take a look:


