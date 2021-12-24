 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’
Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’

Popular Pakistani TV and film actress Kubra Khan took to her social media handle and wished her co-star, Mahira Khan a belated happy birthday.

The Raees famed actress, who turned 37 this year on Dec. 21, marked her birthday with intimate celebrations around her friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram on Thursday, the Alif famed actress penned a fun and loving note for her co-actor from drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and best friend.

She wrote, “Meri Khoobsurat Mahirah… Mehreen. I know I’m late … it’s a little hard to communicate on journey to the “other side” ( london ).”

“I’m sending you truck loads of Duas and Love from the depths of my not so evil heart. You know I actually loves you - HAPPY BIRTHDAY …. Mashal…Kubi #HumItniBhiBureNaiThey #HumTohAchayBachayThay #ItWasntAllMeAswadKaanKeKachayThe #PacificallyOnYourBirthday,” she added.

Alongside the note, the Sang-e-Mar Mar actress shared two gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures with the Bin Roye actress from the sets of their collaborative project HKKST.

On the work front, Kubra is currently winning praise for her latest drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. While Mahira is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang

Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang
Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari
Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow
Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle
Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage
Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch

Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch
Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'

Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'
Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch

Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch
Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch
Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’
Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Latest

view all