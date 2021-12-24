Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’

Popular Pakistani TV and film actress Kubra Khan took to her social media handle and wished her co-star, Mahira Khan a belated happy birthday.

The Raees famed actress, who turned 37 this year on Dec. 21, marked her birthday with intimate celebrations around her friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram on Thursday, the Alif famed actress penned a fun and loving note for her co-actor from drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and best friend.

She wrote, “Meri Khoobsurat Mahirah… Mehreen. I know I’m late … it’s a little hard to communicate on journey to the “other side” ( london ).”

“I’m sending you truck loads of Duas and Love from the depths of my not so evil heart. You know I actually loves you - HAPPY BIRTHDAY …. Mashal…Kubi #HumItniBhiBureNaiThey #HumTohAchayBachayThay #ItWasntAllMeAswadKaanKeKachayThe #PacificallyOnYourBirthday,” she added.

Alongside the note, the Sang-e-Mar Mar actress shared two gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures with the Bin Roye actress from the sets of their collaborative project HKKST.

On the work front, Kubra is currently winning praise for her latest drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. While Mahira is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.