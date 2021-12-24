 
Friday Dec 24 2021
BTS rapper Suga gets Covid-19, agency says he's showing no symptoms

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Big Hit Music confirmed that BTS member Min Yoongi, also known by his stage name Suga, has contracted Covid-19.

The Daechwita rapper returned to South Korea from the United States on Thursday, December 23. 

During his quarantine, a PCR test was conducted which returned positive on Friday, December 24.

According to the agency’s statement in this regard, the year-old rapper made no contact with other members of the septet.

The statement read, “SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”

“(He) has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea, the agency continued. 

“He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.”

