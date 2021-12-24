 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message
Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message

Pop music icon Madonna’s children are keeping the Christmas spirit alive by joining their mother to spread a very important message with her millions of fans and followers all over the world.

David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere took to their mum’s official Instagram handle and shared an important message of recruiting help.

“Hi everyone, we would like to thank all of you for your generous donations to Adopt a Bed. Round one was strong but there are still 28 beds left. Please, please donate, help the kids in need. This is a call to action,” David said in the video, via Hello!

“To those who are able, we are asking you to take part in something that is way bigger than all of us,” Mercy James continued. “It would mean the world to all the children in Malawi, who are suffering.”

The organization Raising Malawi supports children and orphans in Malawi. “Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to give children from Malawi a better life. These beds are so important to help children get better and regain their strength after surgery,” the twins, Stella and Estere added.

The four children then come together and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Sharing the adorable video, the proud mother wrote in the caption, “A X-Mas message from my kids! Mercy James Centre is Malawi’s only pediatric hospital designed especially for children. #AdoptABed is any easy way to help us give Malawi’s children the gift of health post-surgery!!! 22 beds adopted, 28 to go! Please help us!! @raisingmalawi Zikomo Gwambini.”

Madonna’s post received millions of likes within no time. 

More From Entertainment:

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’
BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why
Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio

Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'
Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets

Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets
James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks

James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks
Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?

Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?
Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year

Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year
Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15

Latest

view all