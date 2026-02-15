Kerry Katona meets Katie Price for 20 minute reunion amid Dubai getaway

Kerry Katona had a quick encounter with her best friend Katie Price during their Dubai getaway.

The TV personality,45, who began her romance with her toyboy boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione on Celebs Go Dating, jetted off to Dubai for their first Valentine's Day together.

However, the romantic trip turned into a solo getaway after a sudden work emergency called Paolo back to the UK.

In this week's column, Kerry opened up about the whirlwind trip, revealed details about her meeting with Katie Price who was also in Dubai for her honeymoon with her new husband and shared her thoughts on why celebrities are flocking to the UAE.

Kerry Katona's official Instagram account

'Paolo and I travelled to Dubai for a romantic getaway for our first Valentine’s Day, where we had a mega-quick 20-minute catch up with Katie Price and her husband Lee. But unfortunately, during the trip, Paolo had to go back to the UK for a work emergency. I got to spend literally 14 hours with him before he had to leave, which meant I was left alone in Dubai, which we were both gutted about.'

Speaking about celebrities moving to Dubai, she added: 'It’s definitely somewhere I’d consider moving to. It’s safe, clean, it’s lovely, everyone looks after each other – in fact I could probably see myself living there this time next year. And my children would come with me.'

Kerry's remarks come after Katie Price's new husband shared stunning memories from their honeymoon following the former model's fourth wedding in Dubai.

The mother-of-five, 47, joined her partner in the UAE ,41, to celebrate their recent marriage with a sun-soaked getaway.