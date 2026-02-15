Sharon Osbourne pays heartfelt tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on Valentine's Day

 
Sharon Osbourne has marked her first Valentines Day without her late husband Ozzy wwith a heartfelt post.
It's hard to lose someone you were closest to while having shared some of the most memorable years of your life together.

Sharon Osbourne,73, who had been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982, lost her husband seven months ago. 

Now, the businessman,73, has marked her first Valentine's Day without her late husband Ozzy with a heartfelt post.

In the emotional Instagram tribute, Sharon posted a snap of their hands locked, captioning: 'Forever Valentine,' alongside the infinity sign emoji.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Birmingham's Villa Park. 

Sharon Osbournes official Instagram account
Sharon Osbourne's official Instagram account

The tribute comes after Sharon joined her children, Jack and Kelly at Universal Music Gorup's after party for the 2026 Grammy Awards where she became emotional during the ceremony's tribute to Ozzy. 


His legacy was honoured during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, with a powerhouse performance of his Black Sabbath classic War Pigs by Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Andrew Watt. 

Following the news of his passing, Sharon took to social media to thanks fans for the 'overwhelming love and support' they had shown her.

Her son Jack said on Good Morning America on Tuesday: 'She's Okay, but she's not okay. I know she feels the love.'  

