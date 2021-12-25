 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Superstar Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Samina Humayun Saeed, who turned a year older on Friday.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Instagram and shared loved-up throwback photos with Samina from their first foreign trip after wedding to wish her a very happy birthday.

He wrote, “Our first trip abroad after getting married. Mauritius - 1998. All these years filled with happiness, smiles and light. A light brighter than the sun, a light like no other. A light that keeps my world bright and shiny. The light of your love and our togetherness.”

“Happy birthday my Sam, I love you so much!”.

Tagging Samina, he further said jokingly “p.s. Pehlay kabhi hum goud mein uthatay thay ub yeh khud hee utha laiti hai mujhey @saminahumayunsaeed”.

