Saturday Dec 25 2021
Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Renowned Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain turned to his Instagram handle and dropped a heart-warming Christmas wish for the Christians all over the world.

For the special occasion, the Lahore Se Aagey actor treated his fans with something more adorable than anything. He posted a short video clip of his wife Iqra Aziz and their son Kabir Hussain, leaving fans in awe.

He captioned the video as, “Merry Christmas to All my Masihi brothers and sisters. Aur tamaam Pakistaniyon ko yom e Qaid Mubarak,” followed by a national flag and Christmas tree emoticons.

In the shared video, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress can be seen capturing an adorable moment of her baby in her phone. Five-months-old baby Kabir is also, seen in a happy mood in the video.

Iqra and Yasir recently introduced their beloved son Kabir on social media.

The Suno Chanda starlet shared the first picture of her son and captioned it as, “Meet kabir Hussain! Our hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All.”

Iqra and Yasir embraced parenthood back in July this year. The couple tied the knot in 2019. 

