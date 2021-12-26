 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap : See Photo
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap : See Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are marking the festive holiday of Christmas in full spirit.

The couple, that celebrated the day in their Los Angeles home in California, later documented glimpses from their time together on social media.

Turning to his Instagram on Sunday, Nick shared an adorable Christmas photo featuring his family of five, including Priyanka and their three dogs.

The lovebirds posed before a gigantic Christmas tree with presents scattered around the floor.

"Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours," captioned Nick Jonas alongside the loved-up photo.

Nick and Priyanka's latest social media appearance comes after the latter joined husband from London  amid Matrix: Resurrections promotions.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together
Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch
Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy
Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Katrina Kaif announces new film after wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif announces new film after wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed
Kareena Kapoor reunites with Taimur, Jeh as she tests negative for Covid-19

Kareena Kapoor reunites with Taimur, Jeh as she tests negative for Covid-19
Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021

Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021

Latest

view all