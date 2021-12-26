Khloé Kardashian and daughter True twin in glam silver dresses on Christmas eve

Reality TV star and model Khloé Kardashian left fans stunned in her gorgeous silver sequin dress for the Christmas eve.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, set the internet on fire as she dropped a bunch of her glamour pictures in silver body-fitted gown. The dress complimented her stunning figure and she kept her shoulder-length blonde locks open.

The entrepreneur also shared cute videos with her daughter, 3-year-old True, who also wore a matching shimmery silver dress for the festive night.

The mother-daughter duo left fans in awe as Kardashian, who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, posted their adorable moment, with True dancing in a mirror on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared short clips of True twirling in circles in her sparkling dress and enjoying her time with some of her cousins and Santa Clause.

Earlier on Friday, the model also posted a couple of adorable pictures with True while wearing matching SKIMS loungewear. "I've obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she's my greatest blessing," she captioned the loving post.