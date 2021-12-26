 
Dwayne Johnson gifts a luxurious car to mom on Christmas

US actor Dwayne Johnson, who is better known as The Rock, gifted a luxurious car to his mother Ata Johnson on Christmas, saying ‘You deserve a lot more.’

The Jungle Cruise actor turned to Instagram and shared a video, where he can be seen presenting Christmas gift to his mom.

He uploaded the video and photos with caption: “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today.”

The Rock continued: “She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy.”

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.

“Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! We love you. You deserve a lot more,” Dwayne Johnson said before signing off.


