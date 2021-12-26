Singer JoJo gets engaged to beau on Christmas Day

JoJo got a special Christmas present this year in the form of an engagement ring from beau Dexter Darden

The couple announced their engagement on Christmas day, with the Too Little, Too Late singer sharing happy photos of herself with her now fiancé and her sparkling ring.

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas as a whole fiancé,” she shared ecstatically before diving into a gush of feelings for Darden.

“The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him, so obviously I said YESSS!” wrote JoJo.

She also thanked him for “the most epic birthday surprise ever”, albeit a little delayed; JoJo celebrates her birthday on December 20.

Darden replied to her heartfelt note in the comment section, writing “Thank you for being my forever.”

