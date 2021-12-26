 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Singer JoJo gets engaged to beau on Christmas Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

JoJo got a special Christmas present this year in the form of an engagement ring from beau Dexter Darden
JoJo got a special Christmas present this year in the form of an engagement ring from beau Dexter Darden

2000s singing star JoJo, got an extra special Christmas present this year in the form of an engagement ring from beau Dexter Darden.

The couple announced their engagement on Christmas day, with the Too Little, Too Late singer sharing happy photos of herself with her now fiancé and her sparkling ring.

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas as a whole fiancé,” she shared ecstatically before diving into a gush of feelings for Darden.

“The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him, so obviously I said YESSS!” wrote JoJo.

She also thanked him for “the most epic birthday surprise ever”, albeit a little delayed; JoJo celebrates her birthday on December 20.

Darden replied to her heartfelt note in the comment section, writing “Thank you for being my forever.”

See: 


More From Entertainment:

Netflix sets release date for ‘Bridgerton’ season two

Netflix sets release date for ‘Bridgerton’ season two

Sofía Vergara, hubby Joe Manganiello host Christmas Eve dinner with friends

Sofía Vergara, hubby Joe Manganiello host Christmas Eve dinner with friends
Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet gift from daughter Penelope: See photo

Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet gift from daughter Penelope: See photo
Dwayne Johnson gifts a luxurious car to mom on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson gifts a luxurious car to mom on Christmas
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True twin in glam silver dresses on Christmas eve

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True twin in glam silver dresses on Christmas eve

Queen's intruder carried strange crossbow during Windsor Castle break-in

Queen's intruder carried strange crossbow during Windsor Castle break-in
Kate and William with George, Charlotte & Louis attend Christmas day church service

Kate and William with George, Charlotte & Louis attend Christmas day church service

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan to jet off to the US for holidays

Prince William, Kate Middleton plan to jet off to the US for holidays

G-Dragon beats Beyonce as Fashion Icon of the year

G-Dragon beats Beyonce as Fashion Icon of the year
Gal Gadot celebrates 'Wonder Woman 1984' anniversary with unseen photos

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Wonder Woman 1984' anniversary with unseen photos
Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy
David Beckham and family dress to the nines this Christmas: See Photo

David Beckham and family dress to the nines this Christmas: See Photo

Latest

view all