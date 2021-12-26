 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi

Popular British actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi celebrated first Christmas together as a couple.

The Enola Holmes actress took to her social media handle on Saturday and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself and beau Jake. The two could be seen enjoying the cozy time of the holiday as they cuddle up by the Christmas in the photo.

"Happy Holidays," 17-year-old Brown wrote in the caption of the photo, where she is seen putting her arms around her boyfriend.

Brown’s boyfriend Jake is the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley.

Fans took to Brown’s post’s comment section and showered the couple with love. Finn Wolfhard, Brown's Stranger Things co-star also posted comment that reads, "Y'all are cute," he wrote.

On the work front, Brown is all set to reprise her breakout role as Jane 'Eleven' Ives in Stranger Things' season four, which will air on Netflix in July 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?

Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess
Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Daniel Craig to be awarded as ‘top spy’ in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Daniel Craig to be awarded as ‘top spy’ in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list
Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton as ‘most intelligent’ royal family member

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton as ‘most intelligent’ royal family member
Singer JoJo gets engaged to beau on Christmas Day

Singer JoJo gets engaged to beau on Christmas Day

Netflix sets release date for ‘Bridgerton’ season two

Netflix sets release date for ‘Bridgerton’ season two

Sofía Vergara, hubby Joe Manganiello host Christmas Eve dinner with friends

Sofía Vergara, hubby Joe Manganiello host Christmas Eve dinner with friends
Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet gift from daughter Penelope: See photo

Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet gift from daughter Penelope: See photo
Dwayne Johnson gifts a luxurious car to mom on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson gifts a luxurious car to mom on Christmas

Latest

view all