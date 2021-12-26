 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Atif Aslams rides bike, struggles to reach concert venue amid Karachi traffic

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Atif Aslam is making sure he lives upto to his professional commietment, even if that mean him riding on a bike on the streets of Karachi.

The Aadat hitmaker was spotted braving through the traffic as he sat beside his crew members on a motorcycle, struggling to make it to the concert venue.

Atif, who is all set to charm audiences today with his much-awaited concert, is seen ina vrial video sporting a black hoodie paired with white kicks. The singer ensures to keep his mask on his way to the venue.

"The crowd was huge and the roads were blocked, The public in the venue was literally getting angry to see him, so he decided to take a bike ride then," added a concert attendee as he commented on the viral video.

Take a look:


